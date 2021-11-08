Minnesota rescue sees drop in pet adoptions, more pet returns

Some people are rethinking the dog or cat they adopted during the pandemic.

FARMINGTON, Minn. — COVID-19 brought a surge in pet adoptions, and now some are rethinking the dog or cat they got during the pandemic as places reopen and more people return to the office.

Last Hope Pet Rescue in Farmington says they have seen pet returns double over the past few months.

Meghan Finch-Klaven is an office administrator at Last Hope and says there is a waiting list for people wanting to return their pets.

"We have about eight on the waiting list with about half from COVID," Finch-Klaven said.

Approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a study by the American Pet Products Association.

Now with more people going back to work, they've realized their pandemic pet purchase doesn't fit their lifestyle.

"When we adopted during COVID we had talks with every single adopter saying this is not temporary, this is a dog, this is a cat," Finch-Klaven said.

COVID isn't the only culprit, there are other reasons for returns too – like a big life event or not having the patience to train a puppy.

Finch-Klaven says there are resources and options you should consider before making the decision to surrender. Last Hope offers free training for all of the pets adopted through the agency.

If you're on the fence about adopting a furry friend, you could always foster.

"We are always in need of foster families, especially for dogs," Finch-Klaven said.

Both the Carver Scott Humane Society and Protecting Paws Animal Rescue say they haven't seen a rise in pet returns, but say they are in need of pet foster families.

Finch-Klaven says all you need when it comes to fostering a pet is love and a great home.