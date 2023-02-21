Minnesotans rush to get last-minute groceries and supplies before winter storm

WAYZATA, Minn. — Lunds and Byerly's in Wayzata was packed Tuesday with cars filling the parking lot and long lines inside the grocery stores. Some customers telling us they're getting last-minute supplies before the storm hits. "They say if you're under a certain age, you've never seen a storm like this before," said one customer. Inside this Wayzata Lunds and Byerly's, it's a mad dash to stock up. "Everybody waits to the last minute," said Carlton Mitchell, one shopper. "Just got to get the essentials right." With heavy snow expected to wreak havoc in the region for the next few days, people are hitting the grocery stores for last-minute preparations. "For the kid's ice cream, comfort food, got to get the bread," said Mitchell.

"I'd like to say this is the first place I come," said shopper, Erin Keyes. "We like to support the smaller businesses."



And at Fratallones' Hardware and Garden in St. Louis Park.



"If you follow me we keep our ice melt in the wintertime over here, in the front window," said Assistant Manager, Dan Bougie.



Some items are already sold out. "We're going to get more any moment."



Manager Dan Bougie says the rush started Monday with crowds of people coming in and out of the store today.



"They were clearing out our ice melt, four or five customers at a time loading up shopping carts," he said.



While some are preparing for the worst.



"If you look at the history, I don't think we've had a snowmageddon like this," said Mitchell.



Stores are gearing up, for the winter storm ahead. "Hunker down and be ready," said Mitchell.