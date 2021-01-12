Edibles added to Minnesota's medical cannabis program in 2022

Gummies and chews will be available under the state's medical cannabis program starting in August 2022.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's medical cannabis program is expanding the available options to include edibles starting next year.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that infused edibles such as gummies or chews will be legal under the medical cannabis program starting Aug. 1, 2022.

The state previously announced it would allow smokable forms of dried, raw cannabis for registered users under the medical program starting in March 2022.

Currently, Minnesota's medical cannabis program only allows pills, vapor oils, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenge-type dissolvable products.

“Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement.

MDH will now begin a formal rulemaking process to determine the requirements for labeling, packaging and safety for makers of edible products.

The state's medical cannabis program did not add any additional qualifying conditions to the program this year.