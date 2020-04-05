Missing boater reported on Lake Minnetonka

A search is underway for at least one person after a boat was seen circling out of control just after 10:30 a.m. near Excelsior.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — The Hennepin County Water Patrol and other agencies are searching on Lake Minnetonka for a boater was reported missing Monday morning.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Rob Allen confirms that a search is underway for at least one person after a boat was spotted circling out of control just after 10:30 a.m. near Excelsior.

Details about what may have happened are scarce, but a witness tells KARE 11 that he was with a crew working on a deck lakeside when they heard someone in the water yelling for help.

The witness saw what appeared to be a fishing boat circling wildly, and says a barge crew installing docks was able to bump the boat and stop it. The witness says he saw at least one person make it out of the water, but authorities believe there were additional people on the boat.

KARE 11 is following this story and will have additional information as it becomes available.