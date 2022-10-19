Police search for woman who last contacted her family 10 days ago

Officials said 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence may be in the south metro, around Burnsville or Lakeville.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are searching for a woman who they say last had contact with her family 10 days ago.

Melanie Lawrence is 51 years old, and police said she does not have a car, cellphone or personal effects with her.

A physical description or a description of the clothes she may be wearing was not provided by officials.

Police said Melanie may have been in the south metro, in cities like Burnsville or Lakeville.

Anyone with information about Melanie is asked to Det. Coughlin with Lakeville Police at (952) 985-4812.

