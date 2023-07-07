One small town and big spelling mistake, MnDOT fixes Ogilvie sign

OGILVIE, Minn. — One word, seven letters. Ogilvie.
Minnesota Department of Transportation is replacing town and city signs across the state to reflect updated populations from the 2020 census. Last week, they replaced two in Ogilvie, which is a small town between Mora and Milaca.
The 388 residents of Ogilvie noticed something was different, and they were right. A person posted on Facebook a sign reading "Oglivie."
"I seen it on Facebook and thought why waste the sign. Lets just change the name of the town," Steve Stromberg said.
The 66-year-old has lived in Ogilvie his whole life.
"When you're going 60 miles per hour and you see a sign, who really reads it!" Stromberg joked. His friend Kevin added, "Unless it says bridge out ahead!"
MnDOT responded on Facebook saying: "Well, that's embarasing! Sorry about that - speling is hard. Weer working on replacement sings as we speek and will make sure its correct this time."
The signs have been replaced but the memorable laugh remains.
