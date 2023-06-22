Mural series aims to beautify Minneapolis parks, discourage tagging

The first project is complete at the Lake Harriet Trolley Tunnel, a work by local artist Jacqui Rosenbush. Eight more murals should be complete by summer's end.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on May 24, 2023.

In many cases painting a wall or building in a public park can earn you a citation and lighten your wallet.

A new public art project in Minneapolis is putting a spin on things by using murals, planned and executed by local artists, to discourage taggers and vandals.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced the project Thursday as part of its "Parks for All" comprehensive program. Nine local artists are paired with a park site and given a goal from the MPRB plan.

Jacqui Rosenbush was the first to complete her mural at the Lake Harriet Trolley Tunnel, based on a goal of "work from our strengths and determine our role in partnerships."

Here is a list of the planned mural sites, artists and the park board goal they represent. They will be painted throughout the summer and fall.

Goal 1: Foster belonging and equity

Artist: Aaron Johnson-Ortiz

Location: Powderhorn Park restroom building

Goal 2: Steward a continuum of nature and recreation

Artist: Jacob Dwyer

Location: Franklin Steele Square park building

Goal 3: Provide core services with care

Artist: Melodee Strong

Location: Cleveland Park restroom building

Goal 4: Work from our strengths and determine our role in partnerships

Artist: Jacqui Rosenbush

Location: Lake Harriet trolley tunnel

Goal 5: Expand focus on health equity

Artist: Constanza Carballo

Location: Van Cleve Park pump house

Goal 6: Strengthen ecological connections

Artist: Thomasina TopBear

Location: Bde Maka Ska Parkway wall

Goal 7: Connect through communications and technology

Artist: Kao Lee Thao

Location: Boom Island river wall

Goal 8: Cultivate a thriving workforce

Artist: Rock Martinez

Location: Windom NE Park warming room

Goal 9: Operate a financially sustainable enterprise

Artist: Xena Goldman

Location: West River Parkway retaining wall

Each of the murals will be finished with a graffiti-prevention seal coat. The art works are expected to last 10 years or so.

MPRB says the sites that were selected are frequent targets for vandalism that require many hours of labor each year to remove and repaint. The board estimates that each of the proposed sites requires approximately 15 to 20 labor hours each year to remove graffiti removal. It is not a cheap endeavor: Over the past four years, MPRB has spent an average of $133,000 annually on graffiti removal.

For more information on the mural project and the Parks for All comprehensive plan, check out the MPRB website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Minnesota politics: