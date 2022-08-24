Longtime law enforcement officer named new Brooklyn Park police chief

Mark Bruley has served with the department for 27 years and was appointed on Monday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — For the first time since his appointment, Brooklyn Park's newest police chief Mark Bruley sat down to talk about the role.

It's a role that he didn't shy away from — even as chiefs continue to retire in record numbers across the country.

The city council approved Chief Bruley's appointment Monday night, a moment he called humbling and nerve-racking, despite being on the force there for 27 years.

Bruley says his commitment to community back then drove him to be a cop. And since then, he has worked undercover for the narcotics division and SWAT, plus a variety of other leadership roles. He was last filling in as chief since the former one retired about two months ago.

"Not a lot of people want to be Police Chief right now," said Bruley. "It takes very intentional work and it's a lot of heavy lifting, and I'm willing to roll up my sleeves and get to work on it."

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association says about 33 chiefs retired in 2021. The nonprofit says it expects the same number this year, which is up to 20% higher than normal due to retirements and other recent challenges, including lack of trust and legitimacy.

Bruley says he plans to focus first on building relationships within the Brooklyn Park community, which is very diverse.

"No matter where we are or what we're doing, we need to brand ourselves as having the best interest of the public in mind when we do it," said Bruley.

The department was also down some two dozen officers 18 months ago, a number that's now cut to just nine. Bruley says many recruits are making lateral moves from other local departments.

"The big thing they want to know is, are you going to defend me when I do it right," said Bruley. KARE 11 reporter Jennifer Hoff asked, "What will you do if they get it wrong?"

"Hold them accountable," said Bruley. "Have to."

Bruley also admits that gun violence is at an all-time high and says his officers work with nonprofits and community groups, including A Mother's Love Initiative, to intervene in young people's lives. He also says that it takes everyone's help to curb crime.

"We can arrest them, but when the criminal justice system doesn't hold them accountable, it's still failing the community members in this community, and we've got to find a better way," said Bruley. "The community and police have to come together and really fight this battle of violence we’re seeing in our community."

Bruley says the department also hosts weekly community engagement events from ice cream socials to playing sports. On Thursday, there will be another get-together to play games with the kids at the Huntington Place Apartments starting at 2:30 p.m.

