'We were fortunate' | No acreage growth reported in Greenwood Fire

Officials said based on the latest infrared mapping, the fire covers 8,862 acres. No injuries or structure damage have been reported.

Thanks to cooler, more humid weather, officials say the Greenwood Fire in northern Minnesota did not grow in size Saturday.

The lightning-caused wildfire has been burning near Isabella since Aug. 15. On Saturday morning, officials estimated its size at 9,067 acres -- up from under 5,000 Friday.

On Sunday, crews were able to get a more accurate acreage estimate of 8,862 acres. Fire Information Officer Clark McCreedy said Saturday morning's larger total was estimated by crews, while Sunday's estimate was based on infrared mapping.

"We were fortunate that in spite of winds, with lower temperatures, cloud cover, and higher humidity, the fire did not grow yesterday," Superior National Forest officials wrote in a social media update Sunday morning.

McCreedy said Sunday's weather conditions will include fairly light winds.

"They should make some headway today under these better conditions, including the winds," McCreedy said.

Currently, 321 personnel are involved in fighting the blaze. McCreedy said that number could increase over Sunday as more crews arrive from around the country -- some from as far as Georgia. Already, "substantial resources" from around the country are on the ground in northern Minnesota.

More heavy equipment has arrived in Minnesota or is on the way, and McCreedy said crews gained more aircraft Sunday.

Officials estimate the fire's containment date as Sept. 1, but McCreedy cautioned that this is a "ballpark" estimate.

"We are always at the mercy of the weather," he said.

No injuries or structure damage have been reported in the fire. McCreedy said that's due in part to significant pre-planning efforts and cooperation between fire officials.

Also Sunday, forest officials announced an expanded closure area for the Greenwood Fire. A closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is already underway.

Forest officials said the BWCA closure would help focus "limited" firefighting resources on the various wildfires across the region. It's expected to last through Aug. 27.