Nonprofit prepares to help unhoused during incoming heatwave

Temperatures are expected to climb upwards of 15 degrees above average across the region, leaving those unhoused especially vulnerable to the heat.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — With temperatures expected to rise this week, a focus will be on escaping the heat. Those experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The nonprofit "The Real Minneapolis" does weekly outreach to those who are unhoused — providing about 40,000 meals and water over the past couple of years.

Every day, a crew goes out and delivers at least 125 meals and bottled water to people in the community. The group also has an RV called the "HOPEmobile" that is used to in the community to distribute meals and other necessities.

"We believe that sanitation, hygiene, and water are basic human rights," said Valerie Quintana, co-founder and executive director of The Real Minneapolis. "When we do our outreach in temperatures such as this week, we do ensure that they receive more cold bottles of water and then also... we bring them in Fridays for showers."

Quintana said their outreach helps build trusted relationships. The weekly drop-in for showers in south Minneapolis is also a chance to check in related to other services.

"The showers are very important and just coming in and out of the heat is very vital in conditions such as these," Quintana said.

Dr. Collin Cousins, an emergency physician at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, said those experiencing homelessness are most impacted by extreme heat.

"For heat stroke, the biggest thing is just getting out of the heat and making sure you're hydrated. So drinking water, getting out of the heat when you can, staying in shade," Dr. Cousins said. "So when I've seen actual heatstroke... people confuse heat exhaustion with heatstroke. So it's not just feeling hot and tired; it's actually being confused and having some lab abnormalities that with heat... those are almost always unhoused patients."

The Real Minneapolis will be handing out more cold water, along with meals, this week and Quintana is encouraging others to have cold, bottled water on hand, too.

"It's a kind gesture to offer a cold bottle of water to someone who is unhoused. I have experienced homelessness. I have lived experience with homelessness," Quintana said. "It's really amazing what a cold bottle of water can do to someone's spirit and help them make a decision, and make transformations, that could be life-saving."

To learn more about The Real Minneapolis or donate to their efforts, visit here.

KARE 11 also reached out to the city of Minneapolis and the city of St. Paul to see if they have plans in place for this week and are waiting to hear back.

