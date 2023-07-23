Timberwolves fans can look forward to watching these players in the FIBA World Cup

It's the first FIBA selection for Edwards, who was drafted after Team USA's embarrassing performance in the 2019 world cup.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves won't start playing as a team until the NBA season opener in October, but you won't have to wait that long to see some of the team's key players competing at a high level.

Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, fresh off of signing a max extension with the team, will be representing Team USA at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in August.

Ant has continuously improved his game since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2020 and averaged a dazzling 31.6 pointers per game in the Timberwolves playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

He'll join a young USA Team that also features Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

The Future Is Now.



Introducing the 2023 USA Men's National Team!



🇺🇸 #USABMNT x #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/aSx7YJxUxT — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 6, 2023

If Team USA is to win the world cup, they might have to go through one of Ant's teammates on the Wolves.

Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will once again be representing his native country of France in the tournament.

Gobert and the French team lost a close game against the USA in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In his first year with the Timberwolves, Gobert averaged 13.4 points per game along with 11.6 boards per game.

Les Bleus are going to the World Cup! 👋



France 🇫🇷 have booked their ticket to #FIBAWC 2023 with another win! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/Ji3jji2zzh — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) November 14, 2022

While he may not have the same name recognition as Ant or Gobert, Timberwolves reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be representing Canada at the world cup.

He'll join his cousin, and reigning NBA scoring champ, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and reigning NBA champion Jamal Murray on Canada's squad.

🇨🇦 Canada become the first Americas team to book their ticket to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023! 🙌 #FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | @canbball pic.twitter.com/bKerD37mIc — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) November 11, 2022

The first round of the FIBA World Cup is set to begin on Aug. 25 in Manilla.

