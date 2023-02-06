North Minneapolis ALDI closing Feb. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — An ALDI spokesperson confirmed Monday that the grocery chain's location in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis will close later this month.
In a statement, ALDI said that the company made the decision to close the store at 3120 Penn Avenue N. in Minneapolis "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring... We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."
The Penn Avenue N. location will close on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., according to a flyer posted at the store.
Other nearby ALDI locations include:
- 17600 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Park
- 5620 W. Broadway in Crystal
- 5025 Central Ave. in Columbia Heights
