Where's the best place to see the Northern Lights in MN Monday night?

MINNESOTA, USA — Summer may be over, but the outdoor fun might not be quite yet.
The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, are forecast to put on a fantastic show late Monday into early Tuesday, according to KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.
"The aurora activity will strengthen after 10 p.m. Monday night, remaining strong through the overnight hours, making it possible to enjoy the show anywhere in Minnesota or Wisconsin as long as you are away from the city lights," said Kagol.
There may even be a chance for an encore show on Tuesday night, but it probably won't be quite as magnificent as Monday's show, added Kagol.
