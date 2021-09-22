x
Nurse who discovered bodies of businessman Irwin Jacobs and wife sues for damages

The home health worker is seeking unspecified damages from the Jacobs estate after walking in on the scene of the high profile murder-suicide.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editors note: The video above originally aired April 10, 2019. 

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma. 

Court documents say Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs.

Investigators say Irwin Jacobs, a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate trader in the 1980s and 1990s, fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles. 

A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office concluded at the time that 77-year-old Alexandra Light Jacobs died of multiple gunshot wounds, and 77-year-old Irwin Lawrence Jacobs died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.    

Hayes is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit, claiming Irwin Jacobs’ actions were injurious to her health and “constituted willful, wanton and malicious conduct.”

Jacobs was part-owner of the Vikings in the 1980s, and also owned household products company J.R. Watkins Co., among other holdings. 

