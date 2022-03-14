Shoplifting suspects ram 5 police squad cars in St. Louis Park

The suspects led police in St. Louis Park on a chase before crashing near the area of Highway 169 and Bren Road.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A police officer sustained minor injuries and several squad cars were damaged after shoplifting suspects rammed their vehicle into officers while trying to run from the scene, St. Louis Park police said.

According to the St. Louis Park Police Department, officers responded to a call of possible shoplifting at the Kohl's on Highway 7 around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the store, they learned that the vehicle being used by the suspects had been reported as stolen. A firearm was inside the vehicle when it was stolen, police said.

Two suspects that were inside the vehicle tried to flee by ramming their car into police squad cars, St. Louis Park Police said in a statement. One officer was nearly pinned between the suspects' car and his own squad, and another officer sustained minor injuries. Five squad cars were damaged in the incident.

The suspects led police on a chase before crashing near the area of Highway 169 and Bren Road and then tried to run on foot before being caught. Police said the two suspects, a man and a women, were booked in the Hennepin County Jail.

Two other people suspected of being involved in the shoplifting operation were detained inside the Kohl's, according to police. Eventually a man was arrested and another woman was released.

Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol all responded to the incident, which is still under investigation by St. Louis Park Police.

