Child killed, another injured in Morrison County ATV accident

Officers said a 4-year-old driver lost control of the ATV on a gravel road north of St. Cloud Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKMAN, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired to KARE11 on April 22, 2020.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident involving two young children that happened Tuesday in Buckman Township, about 25 miles north of St. Cloud.

Officers received a report of an accident just before 5 p.m. on 83rd Street east of Highway 25, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy was driving an ATV with a 6-year-old passenger when he lost control on a gravel road. The 6-year-old was able to jump off the ATV, but the 4-year-old was ejected in the crash.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the young driver was later pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The 6-year-old was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

“This a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement..

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch more local news: