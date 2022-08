According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV.

Officials are continuing to process the scene to determine what caused the crash.

