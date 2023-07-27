x
One man killed in St. Paul, police investigating

Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting in the city. 

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street, according to the SPPD. 

According to the SPPD, one man was killed in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

   

