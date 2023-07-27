One man killed in St. Paul, police investigating

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street, according to the SPPD.

ST PAUL, Minn — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting in the city.

According to the SPPD, one man was killed in the shooting.

Saint Paul officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street where one man has died.



