Investigation underway after house explosion in Otsego

OTSEGO, Minn. — Wright County law enforcement officials are investigating a house explosion in Otsego Thursday morning.
According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the explosion was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of 53rd Street NE.
Information from first responders indicates that the residence wasn't occupied at the time of the explosion.
As local police and fire departments, including those from Rogers, Dayton and Elk River, continue to investigate, several roads in the area are shut down and people are being asked to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
PHOTOS: House explosion in Otsego, Minnesota
