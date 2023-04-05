x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Investigation underway after house explosion in Otsego

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said early reports indicate that the home wasn't occupied at the time of the explosion Thursday morning.

More Videos

OTSEGO, Minn. — Wright County law enforcement officials are investigating a house explosion in Otsego Thursday morning.

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the explosion was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of 53rd Street NE.

Information from first responders indicates that the residence wasn't occupied at the time of the explosion.

As local police and fire departments, including those from Rogers, Dayton and Elk River, continue to investigate, several roads in the area are shut down and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

PHOTOS: House explosion in Otsego, Minnesota

1 / 15
Femi Abimbade
Otsego House Fire Credit: Sara Brisky

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out