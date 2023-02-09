x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Employees restrained suspect in active shooter incident

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody and no injuries were reported after an active shooter incident at a northern Minnesota plant.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
flashing lights of the police car into the checkpoint in the city

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident was reported at the Lund Boat Company in northern Minnesota Thursday morning.

According to the department, officers in New York Mills responded to the active shooter report around 7:20 a.m. Before they arrived, employees at the plant were able to restrain the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Capitol Hill Magnet School's Lego Club is leveling up its learning

Before You Leave, Check This Out