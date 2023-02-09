Sheriff: Employees restrained suspect in active shooter incident

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody and no injuries were reported after an active shooter incident at a northern Minnesota plant.

According to the department, officers in New York Mills responded to the active shooter report around 7:20 a.m. Before they arrived, employees at the plant were able to restrain the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

