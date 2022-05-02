One metro school helping another on a day of service

Employees from Walden University Center for Social Change took a trip to Crossroads Montessori to prepare their campus for spring, on Communities that KARE.

Employees from Walden University Center for Social Change in Minneapolis took a recent field trip to Crossroads Montessori in St. Paul to help beautify the campus.

Teams raked leaves, cleaned up debris and prepped the elementary school's courtyards for spring.

Volunteers helped to demonstrate for the students at Crossroads that with a little time and effort, they can make a difference too.

"Walden's mission is that of community service. We're building not only scholar practitioners, but we're making sure that we're providing the future for our students," said Rochelle Gilbert, the executive senior director of the office of the president. "We actually encourage all of our faculty all of our staff members to come together and do this independently."

In addition to the hands-on work, Walden also provides digital learning opportunities and resources to Crossroads Montessori.