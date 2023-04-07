Parade crowd upbeat about America

At St. Paul parade spectators expressed cautious optimism about the state of the nation on its birthday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — You could call it a slice of Americana right on Como Avenue.

Hundreds of people donned the colors of the American flag and turned out for the Independence Day parade in Saint Anthony Park, a classic St. Paul neighborhood that dates back to the late 1800s.

As spectators took up their positions along the rain-soaked parade route, we asked them this simple question; How do you feel about these United States of America?

Some passed on the opportunity to speak. That's understandable. It’s a loaded question that conjures all kinds of emotions as the nation emerges from the pandemic and remains deeply divided politically.

Those who did offer opinions came across as upbeat but cautious.

"I’m a little discouraged but hopeful," Sharon Christensen said.

"I feel like it's going in the wrong direction, and we need new leadership. The wrong people are in charge right now."

On the other side of the avenue, Rosie Tease said she's happy with the current political leadership. She said she's hopeful, albeit a bit uneasy.

"I love my country. I'm not very happy about a lot of the things that are going on. I'm trying to be as optimistic as I can," Tease remarked, as she waved her American flag.

Granted opening a microphone at a parade isn’t as reliable as quizzing a scientifically selected randomized cross section of America that you'd need for a real opinion poll.

But an Independence Day celebration is a good place to find people with America’s past, present and future on the mind.

"I just feel like the energy here is like chaotic. Everybody is like in turmoil, either with each other, themselves, their job, it's like people are confused," Ed Eubanks told KARE.

"I just think people divide themselves because they think they have to be divided and they don’t realize you and I are more similar than we are told we are."

His friend Hayley Shellum added. "It is pretty chaotic. I have hope that people are coming together. There's a lot of passionate people, young people, these days. So, I'm hoping good things are coming."

Marc Jenny, who spent 21 years in the military, said he’s worried about global events unfolding now.

"I really believe we’re about to go to war with China, unfortunately, the way things are going."

Antonio Perez said he was feeling thankful to be alive in America in 2023.

"Life is positive. Every day we wake up is a good day to live. Definitely, everything with life is just great."

Marie Lukas also had positive vibes about her native country.

"How do I feel about America right now? I love it. I love America. For all its ups and downs, I think it's a great place to be!"