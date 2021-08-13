Community peace group member fired after attacking a St. Paul man

"We have a great partnership with CUB Foods and this is nowhere near a reflection of CUB Foods or We Push For Peace..."

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a video that's been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media, capturing the moment a now-former employee with the community group We Push For Peace is seen punching and kicking a man outside the CUB Foods in St. Paul's Phalen neighborhood.

"I hate that this incident occurred I really do," said Trahern Pollard.

Pollard is the founder of We Push For Peace, and for the last year his organization has been working with CUB in select areas of the metro, to engage with customers and provide security in place of police.

The now former-employee had been with the group for three weeks.

According to Pollard, the confrontation between the two began inside the store.

"Apparently the young man was in the store doing a little panhandling, he had put a couple items in his bag that he didn't pay for which is why the ex-employee started engaging with him in the first place, and all he was trying to do was get him to leave the location," said Pollard.

It's the first time Pollard says an incident like this has happened involving any of his more than 90 employees in the 12 years his organization has been in existence.

"He allowed his emotions to get the best of him," said Pollard. He went on to say, "we have a great partnership with CUB Foods and this is nowhere near a reflection of CUB Foods or We Push For Peace which is why I chose to terminate that young man effective immediately."

For Pollard and his team it's now a matter of revisiting their policies, and placing a focus on their purpose for being out in the community.

"Yes I did have a meeting with my team this morning just reiterating what they already know de-escalation tactics, mental health awareness, identify these things so you know better how to deal with it," said Pollard. He went on to say, "I want to make sure that we prevent that from ever happening again."

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the victim was transported to Regions Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they video was disturbing and they are committed to a thorough investigation of the incident.

At this time no arrests have been made.

CUB Foods shared the following statement in response: