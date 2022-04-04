Pete Orput, Washington County Attorney, dies at age 66

Orput was 66 years old when he died on April 3.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — Pete Orput, who served as a Washington County Attorney since his election in 2010, has died after an extended battle with stomach cancer.

A release from the Washington County Attorney's Office said Orput was 66 years old when he died on April 3 in his home surrounded by his family.

Before he was elected Washington County Attorney, Orput worked as an assistant to the Hennepin County Attorney in the the violent crimes division. He also served as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Corrections and as a Deputy Minnesota Attorney General.

In 2021, Orput had originally been in charge of the high-profile prosecution of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman had referred the case to Orput as part of an ongoing agreement between metro area county attorneys in police use-of-force cases. Orput made the original charging decision against Potter on April 14 2021, but then returned the case to Hennepin County. Freeman then asked the Attorney General's Office to take over, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution team during the trial.

Activists demanded the case be given to Ellison instead, because they wanted Potter to face harsher charges.

Orput announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection after his term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.

“Serving the people of Washington County has been the highlight of my career,” he said in a statement released in early January. “I’m incredibly proud of the important work we’ve done to significantly advance the cause of justice... we’ve established a veteran’s court. We’ve addressed the scourge of opioid addictions. And we’ve locked up sex traffickers and murderers."