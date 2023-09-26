Plymouth autoworkers join UAW picket as strike efforts ramp up at Stellantis and GM

UAW strike organizers expanded locations for Stellantis and General Motors pickets on Friday.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Union employees at a parts plant in Plymouth are back on the picket line for day 12 of the United Auto Workers' strike,

Workers at the Stellantis parts distribution plant will be joined by union members from across the state and region around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Organizers said this rally will happen despite rain heading their way.

On Friday, the UAW strike expanded to 38 parts distribution centers for Stellantis and GM, including the plant in Plymouth.

Union leaders say the companies rejected some of their proposals. Ford has allegedly met some of the union's demands so UAW members did not strike in additional locations operated by that automaker, according to the union.

According to the Associated Press, the union is looking for 36% raises in general pay over four years, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, pensions for new hires and cost-of-living raises, among other benefits.

Since Friday, Plymouth employees have been manning the picket line 24/7. On Tuesday morning, many passing cars were honking in support of the workers.

"We've been sacrificing as workers for the corporation and we haven't been complaining," UAW member Dan Manuel said. "I don't mind staying out here, I'll stay out here 'til we get what we want."

The Plymouth Stellantis plant is the only striking location in Minnesota. In Wisconsin, two auto parts distributors are striking in Hudson and Milwaukee.

