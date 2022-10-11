Plymouth Middle School investigating 'potential threat,' building on lockdown

The school said in a Facebook post that "students and staff are unharmed" and local law enforcement is assisting with their investigation.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Plymouth Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday as administrators investigate a "potential threat inside the building."

In a Facebook post shared just before noon on Oct. 11, the school said "at this time students and staff are unharmed" and local law enforcement agencies are working with the school on their investigation.

While the lockdown is in place, the school, which is part of Robbinsdale Areas Schools, said students can't be released from the building. Parents are being asked to not attempt to pick up their children at this time, and the district also asks that families do not call the school for more information.

"We are putting all of our resources into this situation," the post said.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

