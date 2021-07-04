Police: Armed person killed after Olivia officer fires weapon

Police in the small southern Minnesota city said an officer fired their weapon after an overnight "altercation." The BCA is investigating.

OLIVIA, Minn. — Police say an armed person was killed after an officer fired their weapon after an "altercation" in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Olivia Police Department, the on-duty officer was "confronted by an armed individual" at about 2:20 a.m. in an alley near the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The officer used a firearm after an "altercation," the department said.

The person was taken to the local hospital and was pronounced dead.

This is the alley off of Highway 212 in Olivia where police say an “armed individual” died after an officer “discharged” their weapon following a “altercation,” early this morning. We’re working to gather more details. Stay with @KARE11 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/SFEyvNBrj2 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) July 4, 2021

The Olivia Police Department said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, which is standard when officers use deadly force.