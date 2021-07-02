Police: 9-month-old child grazed by bullet in Minneapolis, injuries non-life-threatening

Police say it is still unclear whether or not this shooting was accidental.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a 9-month-old child was grazed by a bullet in the area of 34th Avenue North and North Colfax Avenue in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred in the area of 34th Avenue North and North Colfax Avenue, while the child was sitting in a car.

Police spokesperson John Elder says the child's injuries are non-life-threatening, and that detectives are continuing to comb the scene for clues.

Police say it is still unclear as to the motive of this incident, whether someone might have driven by and shot at the vehicle, or whether it may have been an accident.