Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.

Swigart is a white female described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 127 pounds with shoulder-length hair that is turning grey. She typically wears noticeable jewelry.

Anyone who has seen Carol Ann Swigart or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers website.

