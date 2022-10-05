Police search for missing 45-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen on Oct. 4.
Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland was last seen leaving her Columbus home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the sheriff's office said in a press release. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.
The 45-year-old is described as 5 foot, 5 inches, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Sutherland's whereabouts is urged by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office to call dispatchers at 763-427-1212 or 911.
