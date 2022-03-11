3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

While the big jackpot is still unclaimed, local folks are still winning a decent chunk of change.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers.

Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20.

The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion dollars. And based on the excitement around this now-record prize, the jackpot will only go up before another set of winning numbers can be drawn on Monday night.

While everyone would benefit from a billion-dollar infusion to their checking account, there are smaller prizes awarded in every drawing. Three Minnesotans were winners on Saturday night, each scoring a cool $50,000.

Winning tickets were sold at each of the following stores:

Holiday Station stores on Schmidt Lake Road in Plymouth

My Store at 410 State Highway 6 in Outing

Kwik Trip on Palomino Drive in Apple Valley

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Monday. If they chose to take the lump-sum payout, the winner would be awarded more than $900 million.

Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m.

Watch more local news: