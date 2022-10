A million dollar winning ticket for the Oct. 10 drawing was purchased in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — Jackpot! A $1 million dollar winning ticket for the Oct. 10 Powerball drawing was purchased in Minnesota.

The ticket was sold at the Holiday Stationstore at 5699 Miller Highway in Duluth.

This is the second time this year a million dollar Powerball winning ticket was sold in Duluth. The lucky winner reportedly beat the 1 in 11,688,054 odds to take home prize.

