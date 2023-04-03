President Joan Gabel leaving University of Minnesota for University of Pittsburgh

Gabel became the U of M's 17th president and the first woman to lead the university in December of 2018.

The University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving the school to become the new chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

In a letter on Monday morning to students, faculty and staff Gabel wrote: "Over these last four years, there have been many difficult messages to send and share, but this one is uniquely challenging. This morning, I informed the Board of Regents that I will be leaving the University to become the 19th Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh beginning this July."

Gabel was the only finalist to replace outgoing U of M President Eric Kaler in 2018.

At that time, regents approved a proposed contract which is said to involve a 5-year term through June 30, 2024 at an annual salary of $640,000.

She worked previously as the Provost at the University of South Carolina.

