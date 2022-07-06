Minneapolis city leaders to commemorate Prince Rogers Nelson Way

In honor of what would have been the music legend's 64th birthday, city leaders will honor Prince with a commemorative street name.

Days after music icon Prince was memorialized with a new 100 foot mural, another Minneapolis landmark will bear the legend's name in honor of what would have been his 64th birthday.

On Tuesday, June 7, the block next to the First Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets, will officially receive the commemorative street name of Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the commemorative name change back in May. "It’s only right for his name to be memorialized outside the legendary First Ave, which he helped put on the map for music appreciators nationwide,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.

City leaders and the team behind downtown's newest Prince mural will hold a press conference outside O'Donovan's Irish Pub shortly after noon Tuesday to celebrate the name change.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Andrea Jenkins, and Joan Vorderbruggen, the public art consultant for the Crown Our Prince mural, are expected to attend the event.

Last week, a 100-foot mural of Prince was unveiled off of the intersection of 1st Avenue and 8th Street after a seven-year struggle to make the painting a reality.

The Minnesota Twins will also celebrate Prince's birthday when they host the New York Yankees at Target Field on Tuesday night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Twins/Prince co-branded shirt and an exclusive "Purple Rain" jacket is included in certain ticket packages.

