Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart

Prosecutors reassured potential jurors that photos of the boy's body will not be shown at trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart.

Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Several jurors who were questioned Tuesday were nervous about having to view graphic photos involving the murder of a child, but prosecutors put many of those fears to rest and they were able to seat seven jurors.

Usually, in a murder trial, jurors have to see the crime scene and autopsy photos showing the body of the victim. However, prosecutor Dan Allard reassured jurors that they will not show those images — although some graphic crime scene photos will include blood.

Thaler is accused of shooting Eli multiple times with a shotgun while he was strapped into his seat in the back of her car.

Regarding photographic evidence, Allard told the judge, "We are self-editing because I don't want to see them again. They are horrid. The jury doesn't want to see them. They are as bad as I've seen in any case."

Thaler asked the judge if she could leave the courtroom when crime scene photos are shown but that motion was denied.

The prosecution plans to tell the jury about the bitter custody battle between Thaler and Eli's father, Tory Hart. Allard said internet searches by Thaler — allegedly including for life insurance policies — prove premeditation. The state's theory is that Thaler would do anything to keep the boy away from his father.

Tory Hart is suing Dakota County Social Services, which returned Eli to his mother despite numerous red flags noted in their reports. That lawsuit is in federal court with a trial set for February 2024.

As for the criminal case against Thaler, she has turned down plea offers and now faces potential life in prison if convicted. Her attorney has not yet made her defense strategy known.

While the majority of jurors have been seated, the prosecution and defense teams still must get to 12 — and two or three alternates.

At this pace, officials believe opening statements could start Friday, but if jury selection slows down, that timeline could be pushed back to Monday.

