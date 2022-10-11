Public forums held with St. Paul Police Chief finalists

Mayor Melvin Carter is inviting the community to engage with the five finalists on Oct. 11 and 12.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will be holding public forums with the St. Paul Police Chief finalists on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Through these forums Mayor Carter will "engage members of the community," with the five finalists put forward by the City Council Police Chief Examining Committee, according to a press release. The forums are open to the public and free.

Here are the details for the events:

WHO:

Mayor Melvin Carter

Police Chief Finalists Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis Pamela Barragan, Commander Kurt Hallstrom, Senior Commander Axel Henry, Commander Stacy Murphy, Assistant Chief



WHEN & WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN, 55117

Wednesday, Oct.12 at 11:30 a.m. St. Paul Event Center, 627 Smith Ave S, St. Paul, MN, 55107



The forums will also be livestreamed on the City of St. Paul's Facebook page. The mayor is inviting members of the community to submit interview questions and feedback before the start of the first forum at Mayor@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

Mayor Carter will be responsible for appointing the next chief to a six-year term. Read more about the five finalists below:

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis

Bailey-Davis entered the police force in 1997 as a uniformed officer. She currently serves as Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division/Audits and Inspections Unit.

In her current role, Bailey-Davis conducts inspections of all departmental policies while serving "in an advisory capacity to line and investigative operations," the City of St. Paul said in a news release Monday.

Pamela Barragan

Barragan has been a part of the St. Paul Police Department since the '90s. She became a uniformed officer in 1996 and currently serves as the Unit Commander for Community Partnerships.

Barragan's responsible for managing sworn and civilian staff, and "establishing and maintaining new and existing partnerships with governmental and private organizations."

Kurtis Hallstrom

Hallstrom, another officer who's served in Minnesota for many decades, began his career as a uniformed officer for the University of Minnesota Police Department in 1996. He then joined the St. Paul Police Department three years later.

The press release says Hallstrom now serves as a Senior Commander responsible for leadership and management of the Eastern District.

Axel Henry

Henry joined the St. Paul Police Department in 1998 after serving three years as a uniformed officer in the Roseville Police Department.

Now, Henry serves as commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division.

Stacy Murphy

Murphy currently serves as the assistant chief of police for the St. Paul Police Department.

She oversees the daily operations of "563 sworn employees, 159 civilian staff and 92 volunteers," according to the city's press release.

