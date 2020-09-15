Radisson Blu Hotel in Minneapolis to lay off 126 employees

The company said a "catastrophic loss of business" in the pandemic led to the mass layoff, which starts in November.

MINNEAPOLIS — Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown expects to lay off 126 employees in November.

In a notice sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Radisson Hotel Group said it was "experiencing unforeseen financial consequences associated with the national COVID-19 crisis."

The company said it expects to lay off 126 employees beginning on Nov. 9. According to the notice, employees were told on Sept. 8.

DEED said the layoffs will include food service, laundry, and steward positions, as well as roles in marketing, social media, HR, engineering, and purchasing.

According to the notice, employees will receive the following:

Full-time nonunion employees who regularly work 30+ hours are eligible for a severance plan. Severance pay will be based on positions and years of service.

Employees will be paid for unused vacation that that has been accrued and earned.

Union employees slated for layoff have bumping rights (the ability to move to a less-senior position.)