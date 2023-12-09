How to register to vote in Minnesota

On National Voter Registration Day, Minnesotans are encouraged to update their voter information or get registered to vote either online or by mail.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — While there are no major state or federal elections coming up this fall, it's never too early to make sure you're ready to vote come election day.

On National Voter Registration Day, Minnesotans are encouraged to update their voter information and get registered to vote either online or by mail.

To be eligible to vote in Minnesota, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days and not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction. Minnesotans who are 16 and 17 years old can now pre-register to vote as long as they'll be 18 during the election.

In early 2024, Minnesota will switch to automatic voter registration, which means Minnesotans will be registered to vote, or their voter registration will be updated, without having to proactively check a box when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state ID.

You can find your polling place and see if there are any upcoming elections for your address on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Follow these quick links to get yourself registered:

Register at your polling place with one proof of residence:

An ID that has your current name and address

A photo ID and a document with current name and address

A registered voter who can confirm your address

College student ID with housing list

Valid registration in the same precinct

Notice of late registration

Staff person of a residential facility

You’ll need an email address and a Minnesota driver’s license, Minnesota ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number. If you're 16 or 17, you can pre-register to vote, though you must turn 18 before voting.

TODAY is National Voter Registration Day! Minnesotans can register to vote, update their voter registration (if they have new address or name since they last voted), or pre-register to vote if they're 16 or 17 in just a few minutes at https://t.co/Cpyz0kL5p1. pic.twitter.com/wtroVJ7SMu — Minnesota Secretary of State (@MNSecofState) September 19, 2023

Download an application in your preferred language.

Drop the finished application at your county election office or the Secretary of State's office:

Secretary of State

60 Empire Dr.

Suite 100

Saint Paul, MN 55103

The deadline to register in advance is 20 days before Election Day. Voter registration reopens again on Election Day for those who wish to register to vote at their polling place.

Think you're already registered to vote? You can check your registration status online.

