Missing Isanti teen found safe

The teen, referred to only as JJ, left his residence Sunday afternoon, and was located Monday morning.

ISANTI, Minn. — Police in Isanti say a missing 13-year-old boy has been found.

According to a Facebook post by the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the boy, referred to only as JJ, was spotted around 9:30 a.m. and returned home.

"At approximately 9:27 am JJ was located riding his bike towards home and was returned to his residence," read a new release later sent out by Police Chief Travis Muyres. "There is no foul play nor public safety concern with this incident."

The teen's disappearance prompted a call for search volunteers on Monday morning, after reports JJ rode off on his bicycle Sunday afternoon and hadn't been seen since.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details surrounding the case.

The missing 13yo was located and he will be returned to his home.



Thank you to the community for all the assistance and support https://t.co/oPOFWk4vOU — Isanti County Sheriff's Office (@IsantiMNSheriff) September 7, 2020