Cougar spotted near Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — The Dodge County sheriff is urging residents to keep their eyes open and watch young children and pets after a cougar was spotted over the weekend near Dodge Center.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence just north of town Saturday, near the intersection of County Road's R and 7, after a couple reported seeing the cougar walking in and out of the tree line near their property.

The homeowners told deputies that it was obvious the cougar knew they were there watching and didn't seem scared, but it also did not approach them.

A DNR conservation officer also responded to document the sighting. The cougar is believed to be one or two years old and the DNR says it does not appear to be a safety threat. Still, the Dodge County sheriff is advising residents to refrain from leaving young children or pets unattended outside.

If you see the cougar do not approach it, but the sheriff says if you can safely take a picture do so and forward the image to the sheriff's office.