Small fire burning in Superior National Forest near Ely

ELY, Minn. — The U.S. Forest Service says aerial and ground crews are currently fighting a small fire that broke out in the Superior National Forest earlier this week.
The three-acre fire, which the USFS suspects started after a lightning strike, was detected on Monday, Aug. 7 through aerial observation.
The USFS said the August Lake Fire is "burning in heavy vegetation with difficult access" and "creeping on the ground with 1–2-foot flame lengths," but there are currently no closures or campfire bans.
The fire is located approximately 15 miles southeast of Ely, Minnesota.
For the latest updates on the August Lake Fire from the U.S. Forest Service, click here.
