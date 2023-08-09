Small fire burning in Superior National Forest near Ely

The U.S. Forest Service said the August Lake Fire was detected on Aug. 7 and is believed to have started after a lightning strike.

ELY, Minn. — The U.S. Forest Service says aerial and ground crews are currently fighting a small fire that broke out in the Superior National Forest earlier this week.

The three-acre fire, which the USFS suspects started after a lightning strike, was detected on Monday, Aug. 7 through aerial observation.

The USFS said the August Lake Fire is "burning in heavy vegetation with difficult access" and "creeping on the ground with 1–2-foot flame lengths," but there are currently no closures or campfire bans.

SIZE: The fire is est.~3 ac.

LOCATION: Superior National Forest. T 61N, S 17, R10W by August & Heart Lakes; approx. 15 miles southeast of Ely, MN.

The fire is located approximately 15 miles southeast of Ely, Minnesota.

