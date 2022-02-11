Firefighters treated after metro transit bus burns in Eden Prairie

Fire Chief Scott Gerber says three members of his department were treated on scene for high levels of carbon monoxide.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Four firefighters received medical treatment after responding to reports of a burning metro transit bus in Eden Prairie Thursday.

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber says engines were dispatched to the Southwest Metro Transit garage on West 62nd Street just after 12:30 A.M. When crews arrived they found smoke pouring from the building.

Firefighters entered the garage and found a bus on fire, but noted the incident was being kept in check by the building's sprinkler system. Crews entered with hoses and extinguished the fire.

Gerber says Eden Prairie uses what is called a "rehab system" that requires all firefighters be medically evaluated after working an incident. Three members of his crew had high levels of carbon monoxide, and received treatment on the scene.

A fourth firefighter from a department providing mutual aid was transported to a hospital after experiencing a blood pressure issue. Gerber confirmed he has since been released from the hospital.

