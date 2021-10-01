St. Paul Police investigating death of 3-year-old girl; 'first homicide of 2021'

"Tragically, we ended 2020 talking about the death of a 2-year-old," a spokesperson said. "Now we are talking about our first homicide of 2021... a 3-year-old."

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, SPPD spokesperson Sergeant Mike Ernster said at an 11 a.m. media conference. According to Ernster, a man called the department's non-emergency line asking for assistance, then hung up.

Officers responded to the address at around 2:30 a.m., Ernster said. The officers said they spoke to the man who called. According to a release distributed to reporters at the conference, the man said he "thought his 3-year-old daughter was dead on the back porch."

Officers found the girl "unresponsive and unconscious" on the back porch, Ernster said. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead.

Five other children in the home were placed into Ramsey County Child Protection, Ernster said. Their ages ranged from 9 months to 11 years.

Ernster said after officers interviewed them, the child's mother and father were taken to the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. They have not been charged.

According to the release, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office will positively identify the 3-year-old and determine the cause of her death. SPPD is also investigating the scene.

"Tragically, we ended 2020 talking about the death of a 2-year-old in St. Paul," Ernster said. "Now we are talking about our first homicide of 2021, involving a 3-year-old."

“Anybody who touched this call will never forget it,” he told reporters.