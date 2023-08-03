St. Paul shooting leaves one dead and one injured

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting in the North End that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in the North End late Wednesday night.

Officials said they responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 90 block of Manitoba Ave. W. They said they found one adult male dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and a second person who was grazed by a bullet.

The second victim was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as of early Thursday hours.

The St. Paul police asked the public to call their homicide unit at 651-255-5650 with any information on the shooting. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim who died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

