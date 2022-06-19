Record heat expected; Tips to keep your pets and those most at risk safe

Less humid conditions are likely by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain above normal through this week, according to NWS Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — As extreme heat is expected into Tuesday, there's concern for heat-related illnesses.

According to the CDC, some of the most common heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and they each present different symptoms.

Heat stroke is the most serious and can cause confusion, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion can cause cold, pale and clammy skin, heavy sweating and headaches.

But in the case of any heat related illness, it's important to get out of the heat and if symptoms worsen, get medical attention right away.

"She's 12 weeks," said Liz Gigler with the non-profit Rescued Pets Are Wonderful, located in Blaine. "So the biggest thing is keeping pets inside as much as possible and when they are outside make sure they have fresh, cold water," she said.

She says it's important to avoid taking your pet out for a walk during excessive heat or humidity.

"We tell people when they go for walks, it's in the early morning or late evenings, not in the middle of the day, and you can test the asphalt by putting the back of your hand down, and if it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pet's paws," she said. "For cats, it's also super important to have them in an air conditioned area, if you don't have air conditioner, making sure they are at a low level of the house."

Gigler says to also never leave your pet unattended inside a car during hot days.

"Leave them at home, it's like children...and unfortunately unlike children, you can't bring them in everywhere," she said.

Experts say during dangerous conditions, both pets and people should drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity, and stay in cool spaces. It's important to check on those most at risk to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated in the heat.

