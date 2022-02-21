Stillwater prison locks down after attack on 2 officers over weekend

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday during a routine search of an inmate’s cell.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A state prison outside of St. Paul remained on lockdown after an inmate injured two correctional officers over the weekend.

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say the attack happened at the prison in Stillwater about 4:40 p.m. Saturday during a routine search of an inmate’s cell. Both of the officers were treated at area hospitals and released.

The inmate has been transferred to a maximum security facility.

Corrections officials say they are trying to determine how the incident connects with another assault in late January that left two officers injured, as well as other unspecified issues at the facility.

