Supreme Court: Mall of America can challenge Sears lease

In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the court ruled the mall can move forward with challenging Transform Holdings LLC over its $10-per-year lease.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 29, 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Mall of America Wednesday in a longstanding case challenging the validity of a lease for the now-empty Sears store.

In a unanimous 9-0 decision, the court ruled that MOAC Holdings can move forward with challenging Transform Holdings LLC over its $10-per-year lease for the Sears location.

Sears' lease was set at $10 per year for 100 years when the Mall of America first opened in Bloomington, Minnesota back in 1991. Sears closed at MOA in 2019 after declaring bankruptcy the year prior.

Sears had sold most of its pre-bankruptcy assets to Transform, including the right to designate to whom a lease between Sears and the mall should be assigned.

"Mall of America isn't challenging the sale of assets, they are challenging the $10 lease," University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Paulose explained to KARE 11 in June 2022. "The response from Sears is that you can't separate the two: You can't separate the sale from the lease — that they go together — and Supreme Court, you don't have jurisdiction to hear this case, but you can't undo what the bankruptcy court has done here."

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered the court's opinion in the case, which the court agreed to hear last June.

"Nothing in Transform’s creative arguments in this case persuades us that §363(m) is jurisdictional under our clear statement precedents. Because the Second Circuit’s judgment rested on the mistaken belief that §363(m) is jurisdictional, we vacate that judgment and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," Jackson wrote when concluding the opinion.

The case will now head back to a lower court for further action.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+