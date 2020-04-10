Surly beer hall closing until Oct. 13 after employee tests 'positive for COVID-19'

The beer company said customers and other employees who came in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus have been notified.

MINNEAPOLIS — Surly said they will be closing their beer hall tentatively until Oct. 13 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement.

Surly said brewing and packaging will continue as normal, which means stores, bars and restaurants will continue serving Surly products.

Here is Surly's statement:

“The hits just keep on coming. Since the pandemic began, we’ve all faced uncertainty and the need to constantly adjust to changing circumstances. This weekend was no exception as we learned that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone, guests and employees, who came into close contact with the employee have been notified and we will be temporarily closing the beer hall to ensure the safety of our employees and guests. Our tentative plan is to reopen on Tuesday, October 13th.

In addition to its impact on operations, this development may affect the union election that’s already underway. We’re working with union representatives to ensure the election can be completed safely as soon as possible.

Our robust COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols allow us to continue making beer. We’ll be brewing and packaging as per usual. Local liquor stores, bars and restaurants will be stocked and pouring.

We’re continuing to roll with the challenges of each day. We know you’re all going through this too. Thank you for your continued support as we navigate the uncertainty and keep our people safe.”

Surly had announced one month ago that they will be closing indefinitely on Nov. 2 due to the impact of COVID-19.