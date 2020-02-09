Surly Beer Hall to close indefinitely

The statement says that Beer Hall revenue has been down by 82% since the start of the pandemic as compared to last year.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Surly Beer Hall will be closing indefinitely on Nov. 2 due to the impact of COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday Surly said the company had made "the gut-wrenching decision to close."

The closure announcement comes just two days after Surly Beer Hall hospitality and kitchen staff announced their intention to unionize, after expressing concerns about COVID-19 safety and seeking "a say in changes that affect our compensation, health insurance, and employment," according to a statement.

After Surly's announcement, a union representative called the closing decision "illegal" and "intended to intimidate and retaliate against the employees for forming a union," and said employees were filing an unfair labor practice charge.

The Beer Hall joins a growing list of bars and restaurants that have announced closures in recent months in the Twin Cities area, with many of those businesses citing the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic downtown as contributing factors.