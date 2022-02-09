Suspected case of avian flu detected in Hennepin County backyard flock

According to the Board of Animal Health, the case was detected in a small backyard producer flock of about 20 birds.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Hennepin County Emergency Management is urging residents to remain diligent after identifying a suspected case of avian flu in the county.

According to the Board of Animal Health, the case was detected in a small backyard producer flock of about 20 birds. Quarantine for the flock began on Aug. 30, 2022.

To prevent the spread of disease, bird owners should do the following:

Keep feeder and waterers clean and out of reach of wild birds and clean up any feed left on the ground

Change feed locations and times if wild birds continue to be present at your home

Use specific or clean clothing and footwear when working with poultry

Clean and disinfect equipment that comes in contact with your birds such as shovels and rakes

Hennepin County has a suspected case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

On Aug. 31, officials said a larger outbreak was detected at a commercial turkey farm in Meeker County. The flock was immediately quarantined and depopulated to stop the spread of disease.

Producers who notice any clinical signs of Avian Flu within their flocks, like a drop in water intake or increased mortality, are asked to immediately contact their veterinarian or the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156.

As of Friday, Sept. 2, the state says 83 sites have been infected with avian flu this year.

